Juliet Harvey-Bolia.jpg

Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia of Tilton

The district currently representing Tilton and Sanbornton has two seats, one held by Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia of Tilton, and the other held by Rep. Tim Lang of Sanbornton. Lang is running for state senate, and redistricting has reduced the representation for that area to one house member instead of two in the new District 3.

In the Republican primary for that single seat, incumbent Harvey-Bolia faces challenger Scott Morrow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.