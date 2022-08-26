Senate District 2

Dave DeVoy, left; Rep. Tim Lang, center; and John Plummer, right, are running for Sen. Bob Giuda's Senate seat in District 2.

LACONIA — When Sen. Bob Giuda shared notice of his retirement in May 2022, he left his District 2 seat up for the taking. After the last round of redistricting, Laconia, Belmont and Gilford are now a part of District 2, which has pulled in three Republicans to run for Giuda's now-empty seat.

Rep. Tim Lang of Sanbornton, former Commerce Committee member John Plumer of Belmont, as well as local business owner and former Belknap County Commissioner Dave DeVoy of Sanbornton are all strong contenders for Giuda's empty seat, each bringing decades of experience in government to the table.

