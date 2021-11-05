LACONIA — A recount will be held next week to determine the winner in the Ward 1 School Board race where the initial vote tally found only one vote separating the two candidates.
Candace Knowlton requested the recount first thing Friday morning, City Clerk Cheryl Hebert said.
The recount is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.
The machine count of the ballots cast in Tuesday’s city election showed Jennifer Ulrich defeated Knowlton by a vote of 299-298. A total of 668 ballots were cast in the ward on Election Day.
The recount will be done by hand, with the Ward 1 clerk and checklist supervisor examining and collating the ballots, and Hebert keeping a tally as the count proceeds. Each candidate will be allowed to have one observer at the table. All other spectators will need to be a least 6 feet away from the ballots, Hebert said.
Hebert said that three hours have been allotted for the recount, but she hoped that it would not take that long.
