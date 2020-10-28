Experience: Representative, NH House of Representatives (2018 - present); Member, Northfield Planning Board; former Town Administrator, Tilton
Resides: Northfield
Facebook: facebook.com/pages/category/Political-Candidate/Joyce-Fulweiler-for-NH-State-Rep-2113344445342885
Did not complete Citizens Count survey.
Positions on Issues
Capital gains tax: Voting Record, 2019 - Voted in favor of HB 686, a bill that would extend the interest and dividends tax to capital gains and increase the exemptions and filing thresholds for the interest and dividends tax. HB 686 would have used the new capital gains tax revenue to increase per-pupil school funding and lower the state property tax rate.
Per-pupil school funding increase: Voting Record, 2019 - Voted for HB 686, a bill that would increased per-pupil school funding by extending the interest and dividends tax to capital gains. HB 686 would also have increased the exemptions and filing thresholds for the interest and dividends tax, and lowered the state property tax rate.
Private, opt-in family and medical leave: (Do you support Gov. Sununu's proposal to allow employers and employees to opt-in to a private, paid family and medical leave insurance plan, based on a pool of state employees, excluding coverage for personal illness?)
Stricter gun laws: Voting Record, 2020 - Voted against HB 1285 and HB 564 (banning firearms on school grounds), HB 109 and HB 1379 (expanding firearm background checks), HB 514 (establishing a waiting period for firearm purchases), and HB 687 (establishing extreme risk protection orders, similar to a red flag law).
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard: Voting Record, 2020 - Voted for SB 124, a bill to revise the required minimum percentages of renewable energy in the Renewable Portfolio Standard, particularly to extend goals from 2025 to 2040.
Mail-in voting: Voting Record, 2020 - Rep. Fulweiler originally voted against HB 611, a bill that would allow any voter to vote by absentee ballot, whether or not he or she will actually be absent on election day. However, she later voted to override Gov. Sununu's veto of that bill. In 2020 she voted to pass HB 1672, a similar bill allowing any voter to vote by absentee ballot, whether or not he or she will actually be absent on election day. HB 1672 also allows town officials to start processing ballots before Election Day and authorizes online voter registration.
