Experience: Senator, NH Senate (2009 - present); former Majority Leader, NH Senate; Candidate, U.S. House of Representatives (2006, 2008); Representative, U.S. House of Representatives (2004 - 2006); Representative, NH House of Representatives (1990 - 2002); former owner, Evergrain Natural Foods; retired
Broad-based sales tax: "Against"
Broad-based income tax: "Against"
Capital gains tax: "Against"
Business tax decrease: "For"
Cigarette tax increase: "Against"
Road usage fee: "Undecided"
Minimum wage increase: "Against"
Tax incentives for affordable housing: "For"
NH business subsidies and tax credits: "Undecided"
Student debt repayment for certain industries: "Undecided"
Per-pupil school funding increase: "Addition of [inelligible] must be considered in overall content of the budget."
Tax revenue for private and home schooling: "Undecided"
Statewide, mandatory family and medical leave: "Against"
Private, opt-in family and medical leave: "For"
Abortion ban after 24 weeks: "For"
Marijuana legalization: "Against"
Stricter gun laws: "Against"
Increased access to police misconduct reports: "For"
Net metering expansion: "For"
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard: "It should be extended with cost considerations taken into account."
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: "For"
Emergency power restrictions: "Against"
Mail-in voting: "Against"
