CONCORD — Beginning on Jan. 22, people 65 and older and those with multiple serious underlying health conditions can register online to receive an injection in the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference on Thursday.
The program is now in its first phase, which is for at-risk health workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.
About 110,000 people statewide fit into this category, of which 56,000 have received their first injection. So far, the state has received 86,000 doses of the vaccine.
The state is setting up a website, vaccine.nh.gov, for people who meet the age requirement to register for an appointment to receive an injection in the new phase. Those who qualify because of medical conditions are to contact their health care provider and essentially get a referral.
The age cutoff for the second group was reduced from 75 to 65 based on updated federal guidance, Sununu said. He said 95 percent of the COVID-19 fatalities in the state have been 65 or older.
Also included in the second group are family caregivers of the medically vulnerable, residents and staff of residential facilities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, correctional facility officers and staff and first responders and health care workers not already vaccinated.
About 300,000 people are in this group.
The state provided a list of medical conditions, two or more of which would qualify one to be in the second group of those vaccinated: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, high risk pulmonary disease, type 2 diabetes.
Also included are patients whose primary care provider assesses a significant risk for severe illness due to any multiple co-occurring co-morbidities.
