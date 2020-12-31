Face masks
“I will be attending the House Republican caucus tomorrow without a mask. Try and stop me.” state Republican Rep. Keith Ammon, on Nov. 19 regarding his intention to attend an indoor meeting without a face mask.
“Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death.” — state Republican Rep. William Marsh, a retired doctor, on Dec. 10, about the COVID-19 death of the party’s House speaker.
“For those who are just out there doing the opposite just to make some ridiculous political point, it is horribly wrong. Please use your heads. Don’t act like a bunch of children, frankly.” — Gov. Chris Sununu, saying on Dec. 10 that House Speaker Dick Hinch’s death serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of wearing face masks.
Pandemic
“Look at me, I’m sitting here in my locked up office. Handling mail, rent, money, even leaving the house is causing me great anxiety.” — Sheri Minor, president of DRM Corp., explaining on April 1 that she sympathized with tenants who left jobs to protect their health during the pandemic.
“It will clearly have a negative impact on personal situations and for that I feel terribly.” — Kevin Donovan, president and chief executive officer of LRGHealthcare after announcing the furlough of 600 employees on April 3.
“Hopefully, it’s nice and tight and we can push the elastic down and go around.” — Sam “Harvard” Ferranti, a barber at Polished and Proper, explaining on May 11 how to give a mask-wearing customer a haircut.
“This coming week we’ll be showing ‘Grease’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ as a double feature on screen one. Maybe we’ll do ‘Casablanca’ or some other old ones.” — Pat Baldi, owner of The Weirs Drive-In Theatre, on May 28 discusses potential offerings without new releases from Hollywood.
“We have no tourists, no bikers, we have no one. We have 50 empty rooms. So everyone was sufficiently scared.” — Cynthia Makris, whose family owns the NASWA Resort, on Aug. 27 discusses low attendance at Motorcycle Week.
Dawn Johnson
“Anybody who is in a position of leadership, reposting things from websites like that is completely reprehensible. I can’t put a strong enough word or hyperbole on it. I don’t work with anybody who lives in that realm.’’ — Gov. Chris Sununu, Dec. 22, on Rep. Dawn Johnson linking on social media to an anti-Semitic post from a neo-Nazi website.
“I have issued an apology. It was a mistake. I will not be resigning. I will stay on. The apology was issued. If you have any more comments you can speak to my lawyer." — Rep. Dawn Johnson, Dec. 15.
Black Lives Matter
“It was sickening to see. The actions of that officer were completely wrong, and it’s going to have a lasting impact that will affect policing across the country.” — Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield, June 9, on the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest over a counterfeit bill.
“They were very much offended by my calls for equal rights. They may not understand what BLM means. We are not this anarchist group they’ve been seeing on Fox News. Their lives matter. It’s not that other people’s lives don’t matter.” — Chloe Bourgeois, a Gilford High School graduate, on people who were critical of her Black Lives Matter signs, June 30.
Municipal affairs
“With our budget discussion on Monday night, there is a bond listed on page 63. It is the last item in the top section and referred to as ‘XYZ.’ This is the placeholder for the bond to purchase this property and for obvious reasons we couldn’t refer to it as the ‘Church Bond.’” — Laconia City Manager Scott Myers, in a June 26 email to City Councilors, urging they not discuss publicly a funding mechanism for buying church property.
“The only requirement is that it (the commission) hold a public hearing before expending funds for the purchase of real property. Unfortunately, the Conservation Commission failed to hold a public hearing on the expenditure of the funds. A public hearing was held to correct this error on July 8, 2020.” — Laura Spector-Morgan, an attorney for Laconia, on holding a public hearing on whether to spend $250,000 to buy land near Pickerel Pond two years after the money was actually spent.
“I was trying not to be a nut, but when I saw a big Harley-Davidson Bagger pass a family van on the right side, that’s when I called the police.” — Michael Foote, saying on May 21 speeding is a problem on the aptly named Roller Coaster Road in Laconia.
“Every year, we get a dog warrant and we have to send officers to houses. We’ll find some have moved and are no longer around, or the pets have passed away or been adopted. It’s something we need to do. It’s low on the totem pole, but statutorily we find time to do it.” — Gilford Police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee on June 25 regarding people who fail to license their dogs.
Barnstead
“It’s a circus. This is the first meeting I’ve seen in a long time when you actually stayed under control, somewhat. It’s up to the chair to keep control of the meeting and I think that’s been a real problem so far.” — Liz Kelly at a Barnstead Select Board meeting (article on Aug. 28).
“The whole thing is up on video.” — Barnstead Police Chief Paul Poirier in answer to a question from Select Board member Lori Mahar on how he knew the board was talking about him, (article on Aug. 28).
Mystery snail
“That’s a tricky one. It is a hermaphrodite. In one shell it has male and female parts, so it doesn’t need to mate. Introduce one and it starts a new population.” Amy Smagula, of the state Environmental Services Department, commenting on the invasive Chinese mystery snail, which she also said has a “smelly funk” to it, (article on Sept. 4).
