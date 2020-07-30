CONCORD — A NASCAR Cup Series race that will be held Sunday in Loudon will be the biggest event staged in New Hampshire since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a series of precautions that have been put in place should make the event safe, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference on Thursday.
He said 12,000 people will attend, or about 20 percent capacity of New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The drivers, crews and other staff will be allowed only at the track and at their hotel. Opening and closing ceremonies have been modified to allow for social distancing.
Most of those attending are from the New England area, which is seeing lower case numbers for COVID-19 than other parts of the country, Sununu said.
Attendees will be required to wear masks upon entry, exit and in high traffic areas. Staff will wear masks. There will be temperature checks. No camping will be allowed.
“Nobody wants to have an event and have an outbreak,” Sununu said. “They are going the extra mile to make sure they are doing it right. We’re confident it is going to go off safely.”
The track has a notice posted on its website saying that those attending the event acknowledge the risk and waive all claims against the raceway.
“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present, including the Speedway and the event for which you are purchasing admission,” the waiver states. “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death.
“People who show no symptoms may spread COVID-19 if they are infected and therefore any event where people are present may pose heightened risk of contracting COVID-19.”
