LACONIA — A Tilton woman has received a suspended sentence for drug possession after pleading guilty to a reduced charge and agreeing to participate in a diversion program.
Megan A. Lachapelle, 24, of 29 Chestnut St., in Tilton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of possession of methamphetamine. She had initially been indicted on a felony possession charge.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Lachapelle to 12 months months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. In addition, she was fined $ 620, also suspended for two years, and ordered to serve one year on probation. Further, O’Neill ordered that she submit to an evaluation by a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and submit to any treatment and/or counseling recommendations the counselor makes.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office agreed not to prosecute a second methamphetamine possession charge against Lachapelle after she agreed to participate in a restorative justice diversion program. Assistant County Attorney Keith Cormier said Lachapelle could be in the program for up to two years.
