LACONIA — Two people arrested for drug trafficking during a drug raid in Weirs Beach in May have been indicted on multiple charges.
Erik Parker Jr., 21, and Amanda Dwyer, 33, both of Plantation Street, in Laconia, were among those indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing the matter to trial.
Parker was indicted on three counts of sale of controlled or narcotic drugs — methamphetamine, and cocaine; and two counts of possession of controlled or narcotic drugs with intent to distribute — methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Dwyer was indicted on three counts of sale of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine and fentanyl — with intent to distribute.
Parker and Dwyer were among five people arrested when Laconia police, in conjunction with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Drug Task Force, showed up with a search warrant at a house on Plantation Street.
The search of the residence turned up marijuana, 17 suboxone strips, 155 grams of heroin, 56 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, $880 in cash and 57 gabapentin pills.
A third person was arrested on drug and weapons charges. The other two were arrested on bench warrants.
Others indicted by the latest grand jury session were:
Brandon Heacox, 24, Cumberland Road, in Gilford, was indicted on three counts of sale of a controlled drug, seven counts of being an accomplice to the sale of a controlled drug, and a charge of improper influence.
The drug sale indictments allege Heacox was selling the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine in Gilford this past March and April. The accomplice indictments allege he was involved in the sale of methamphetamine and cocaine in collaboration with three other people. The improper influence indictment alleges Heacox threatened to blow up the car of a state Probation and Parole officer.
Joy Granger, 33, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of sale of fentanyl, and one charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Dale Smith Jr., 23, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and four counts of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine, and the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Kyle Avery, 28, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Tucker Bean, 26, of New Chester Road, in Hill, was indicted on two counts of possession of a narcotic drug — fentanyl, and buprenorphine.
Matthew S. Better, 37, of Shaker Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jason M. Boulanger, 37, of Meadow Lane, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jesse Burke, 38, of Spring Street, in Franklin, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Patrick C. Chung, 32, of Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Jessica Clinch, 27, of Endicott Street North, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine.
Joseph Coutu, 23, of Cottage Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 45, of Dearborn Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Angelo Esquivel, 36, of Glen Street, in Farmington, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.
Tracie Fitzpatrick, 45, of Shane Way, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
William E. Fort, 36, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
April French, 39, of Prescott Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Zackary D. Gouette, 26, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Joanna Greenlay, 31, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Michael A. Hawkins, 25, of Academy Square, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Richard D. Johnson, 43, of Rowell Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and fentanyl, and possession of buprenorphine.
Robert Leroux, 46, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the sedative alprazolam.
John Lentendre, 31, of Webster Street, in Allenstown, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 35, of Tilton Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Albert Lynch, 47, of Minge Cove Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Jonathan May, 32, of Valley Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of crack cocaine, and on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Brienna McCarthy, 23, of Rochester Hill Road, in Rochester, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Kelley Parenteau, 29, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
John Perkins, 29, of Sanborn Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of sale of a narcotic drug found to be a combination of acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, and heroin; and of sale of fentanyl.
Daniel Perrino, 41, of Center Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tammy Provencal, 39, of Winter Street, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kaitlyn Ray, 30, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Thomas P. Stark, 33, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl, and a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Megan Stimson, 20, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Nicole Tusi, 32, of Lily Pond Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Nathan Walter, 28, of School Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of fentanyl.
Thomas Wilber, 44, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and a charge of possession of ecstasy.
