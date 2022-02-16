SANBORNTON — Police handled 30 service calls during the week ending last Saturday.
Two people were arrested.
Jenifer Daniel, 41, of New Hampton Road, in Franklin, was arrested for DWI.
Shiloh N. Gray, 38, of Shaw Hill Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a warrant.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and nine others getting written warnings. Two traffic accidents were investigated.
Police went to the scene of one fire/medical aid call, and were called upon once to assist another department.
Police investigated a report of a theft.
Officers checked out reports of two road hazards, and another report of a suspicious vehicle or activity.
Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.
