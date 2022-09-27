Graffiti

Police are investigating an act of vandalism at Opechee Park over the weekend, as well as similar graffiti discovered two weeks ago at the Laconia Public Library. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Laconia police on Tuesday said they are looking into a second incident of anti-Semitic graffiti at Laconia Public Library that appears to be virtually identical to the vandalism that was done in a section of Opechee Park over the weekend.

The vandalism at Opechee Point included spray-painted swastikas, and has prompted a denunciation from the local Jewish community.

