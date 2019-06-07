CONCORD — A Meredith man was due to be arraigned Friday on multiple charges stemming from a five hit-and-run collisions on Route 106.
According to Concord police, Michael Carpenter-Noucas, 35, was driving a stolen car south on Route 106 in Loudon at noontime Thursday.
Loudon police started pursuing Carpenter-Noucas who was allegedly speeding and driving erratically. The car Carpenter-Noucas was driving — a Honda Accord — struck two utility trucks, two cars and a dump truck before crashing into the guardrail along Route 106 in Concord, in the area of Walmart. Carpenter-Noucas left the scene but was arrested a short distance away by Concord officers.
Carpenter-Noucas, who has a criminal record, was charged with receiving stolen property — a felony — along with five counts of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), reckless operation, DWI — all misdemeanors. He was also charged with public urination and defecation for defecating in his holding cell at Concord Police headquarters, according to Police Lt. Sean Ford.
No one was injured in the collisions, and the damage to the vehicles was moderate to minor, Ford said. The car Carpenter-Noucas was driving was stolen in Loudon, he added.
Carpenter-Noucas was immediately detained by parole officers and held at the Merrimack County Jail pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon in Merrimack Superior Court.
Ford said Carpenter-Noucas had served time for either robbery or burglary.
