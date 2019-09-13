LACONIA — A local couple facing drug trafficking charges is now being held in jail following a court appearance.
Nicholas Rae, 31, and Jocelyn Dubois, 27, were ordered held in preventive detention in the Belknap County Jail following an arraignment hearing Thursday in Belknap Superior Court.
The pair had been free on personal recognizance bail since their arrest on Aug. 30.
In arguing that Rae should be confined, Assistant Belknap County Attorney Whit Skinner told Judge James D. O’Neill III that in addition to the latest charges of selling and possessing fentanyl and other drugs in Laconia, Rae was already free on two earlier felony drug charges, and had been convicted of a felony drug trafficking charge in 2012.
Rae and Dubois, his girlfriend, were arrested in downtown Laconia following a four-month investigation by the Belknap County Drug Task Force.
According to affidavits filed in support of their arrest, Rae sold heroin/fentanyl to a “cooperative” police source on three separate occasions in May at Rae’s residence on Jameson Street, in Laconia. Dubois was in the residence when the drug buys occurred, the affidavit stated.
Three months later Task Force officers arrested the pair at the Best Western hotel where they were staying. Rae was arrested as he walked out of their room. Officers found Dubois inside the room and arrested her there.
Once in the room, officers saw a glass bong, a baggy containing marijuana, and a baggy containing fingers of heroin/fentanyl in an open gym bag. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found $3,230 in cash, in addition to baggies, a digital scale, unmarked containers with pills, 24 packets of suboxone, more fingers of heroin/fentanyl, and the prescription sedative clonazepam, the affidavit stated
In issuing the order for preventive detention, O’Neill gave their attorneys the right to request a bail hearing in the future.
If either is freed they will have to waive extradition, be barred from possessing firearms or possessing drugs or alcoholic beverages, and be prohibited from having contact with each other.
