LACONIA — A traffic accident on a sharp curve on Endicott Street East claimed the life of Gilford resident Steven Marchand, 34, early Wednesday evening, police report.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said Marchand was traveling alone on his motorcycle headed toward Weirs Beach at 6:25 p.m. when he failed to round a sharp bend in the road — also known as Route 11B — and collided head-on with a Honda Accord headed in the opposite direction.
A doctor and nurse from out of state who happened upon the scene moments after the crash performed CPR on Marchand. He was rushed by ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia where he was pronounced dead, Canfield said.
The chief said speed was a factor in the crash.
The driver of the sedan was uninjured, Canfield said.
He said Marchand was unable to round the curve and laid the motorcycle down on its side, causing it to slide across the centerline of the road and into the path of the oncoming car. Canfield said it appeared that Marchand was not wearing a helmet.
The crash occurred yards from the Laconia-Gilford line. It marks the third fatal traffic accident in the city this year, the chief said.
The department’s accident reconstruction team was involved in the ongoing investigation of the crash. Canfield said investigators would be looking into whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.
The highway was closed to through traffic while officers conducted the on-scene investigation.
While the road was shut down, a speeding motorcyclist was unable to stop at a checkpoint at the intersection of Endicott Street East and Summit Avenue, where a Laconia police officer was directing vehicles to turn around back toward Weirs Beach.
Canfield said the motorcyclist was traveling at “a high rate of speed” at 7:38 p.m. when he came upon the officer, who was wearing a reflective vest, standing under a street light and near his cruiser with its blue lights flashing, directing traffic with a flashlight. The motorcyclist laid his motorcycle down, nearly hitting police officer Michael Cleary, before the driver and his motorcycle crashed into a stone wall.
The man was identified as Travis Adams, 22, of Gilford. He was subsequently charged with felony DWI, and felony reckless conduct, Canfield said. The man was taken to Concord Hospital-Laconia where he was treated and released.
