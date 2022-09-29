LACONIA — A traffic accident on a sharp curve on Endicott Street East claimed the life of Gilford resident Steven Marchand, 34, early Wednesday evening, police report.

Police Chief Matt Canfield said Marchand was traveling alone on his motorcycle headed toward Weirs Beach at 6:25 p.m. when he failed to round a sharp bend in the road — also known as Route 11B — and collided head-on with a Honda Accord headed in the opposite direction.

