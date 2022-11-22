Christopher S. Stewart, charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire at Manchester in September, was recently indicted by the Belknap County grand jury. 

Stewart, 33, of Manchester, was indicted on a single charge of criminal threatening-violent crime.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.