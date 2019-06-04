LACONIA — A local transient was ordered to prison after he violated his probation 42 days after he received a suspended sentence on a felony charge.
John Bixby, 30, no fixed address, was sentenced to one to two years in State Prison. The sentenced was imposed by Judge James D. O’Neill III during a hearing in Belknap Superior Court on Monday.
O’Neill also ordered Bixby to undergo drug and alcohol treatment and counseling.
On Jan. 17 Bixby pleaded guilty to a felony forgery charge. At that time O’Neill handed down two- to four-year sentence with all the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. Bixby was also ordered to make $435 in restitution to bank on which the bogus check was drawn.
On March 1 the state Probation and Parole department charged Bixby with violating the terms of his probation for failing to participate in the CORE program for convicted criminals dealing with substance abuse, and for failing to tell probation officials of his change of address.
