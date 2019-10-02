LACONIA — A local transient has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Scott Wein, 44, no fixed address, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Wein to one to two years in prison with credit for the 114 days he had already spent in confinement before Tuesday’s plea-and-sentencing hearing.
Wein was also ordered to participate in substance abuse treatment and counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.