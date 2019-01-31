LACONIA — A local man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to felony-level charge of drug possession.
Robert T. Gonthier, 43, of High Street, Laconia, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Belknap County Superior Court to possession of fentanyl.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Gonthier to 12 months in the Belknap County Department of Corrections jail with all the time suspended on condition of two years of good behavior, and ordered him to serve one year of probation. The judge further fined Gonthier $620, which was also suspended for two years.
A charge of possession of methamphetamine against Gonthier was nol prossed.
