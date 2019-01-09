LACONIA — A local man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to weapons and drug charges as part of a plea deal.
Brandon Janak, 25, of 352 Belmont Road, in Laconia, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 in Belknap Superior Court to being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, as well as charges of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with intent to sell.
On the weapons charge, Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Janak to one to two years in prison. He was given credit for 199 days already spent in confinement. He was also ordered to participate in a program for inmates found to have substance-abuse and mental health issues.
On the drug trafficking charges, Nadeau sentenced Janak to 7½ to 15 years in prison with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior, and fined him $434, suspended for eight years.
As part of the negotiated plea the Belknap County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute Janak on charges of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine, and a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
