FRANKLIN — A local man in custody Friday, following an hours-long standoff that began Thursday evening.
Franklin police identified the man as Owen C. Parenteau, 38, of 46 Woodrow Ave., in Franklin. He was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and resisting arrest, police said.
According to a Police Department statement, officers went to Woodrow Avenue near Kendal Street around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call from Parenteau’s residence.
When police arrived on the scene a woman told them she had been assaulted and that the person who did it was still inside the residence. Police also found out that the attacker had access to firearms.
Police sent up a security perimeter around the area and some people were evacuated from nearby homes.
Initial attempts by local police to get Parenteau to surrender failed and the State Police SWAT team was called in, according to police Sgt. Joseph Guerriero.
After several hours of negotiations Parenteau surrendered without incident Friday morning, he said.
Parenteau is being held in preventive detention pending a court hearing scheduled for Monday.
– Michael Mortensen
