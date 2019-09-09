WOLFEBORO — A 55-year-old local woman is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after having failed a field sobriety test at an accident scene, local police said.
Sgt. Michael Strauch made the arrest after witnessing the crash of a Jeep and a utility truck at the corner of Center Street and Pickering Corner on Sept. 6 at 4:17 p.m.
The driver of the Jeep, Kim Lansing, was released on bail from the Carroll County jail, with a court date of Sept. 25.
