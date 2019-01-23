LACONIA — A local man will spend at least 3½ years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to five weapons possession charges.
Thomas R. Coelho, 39, of Strafford St., in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to five counts of being a felon in possession of dangerous weapons. Authorities seized one AK-47 rifle and four handguns from Coelho’s apartment at 26 Strafford St., last June.
In addition to the prison time, Coelho will face the prospect of going back to prison if he commits any criminal offense within 30 years of his release.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Coelho to 3½ to seven years in State Prison on the rifle-possession charge. He further ordered that Coelho be evaluated for a counseling and treatment program for inmates who have substance abuse and mental health problems. On one of the handgun-possession charges the judge ordered Coelho to a six-month sentence in the House of Correction — the equivalent of the time he has been held awaiting the disposition of his case.
On two of the other handgun-possession charges, O’Neill sentenced Coelho two-to-four years in prison with all the time suspended on condition of 10 years good behavior, and on the third charge he handed down a 1½- to three-year sentence, also suspended on condition of 10 years good behavior. The suspended sentences will run consecutively — one after another — and will not commence until he is released from prison.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office chose not prosecute a sixth charge of being a felon in possession of metallic knuckles, and a misdemeanor charge of default or breach of bail conditions.
Coelho had previously been convicted of felony robbery in November 1997.
Coelho had been held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail at the Belknap County Corrections facility since his arrest on June 13, when police searched the apartment and found the weapons.
The search occurred the day after police were sent to the address to deal with the report of domestic disturbance and criminal threatening, according to court records.
During a July court hearing a Laconia police officer testified that during the search authorities found weapons, ammunition, and firearms accessories under a bed, in a bureau, and in a bedroom closet.
