LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Three people were arrested.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 56, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass.
Christiane G. Fleming, 43, of Blueberry Lane in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Tyler P. Young, 31, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), criminal trespass, a warrant from another jurisdiction and bench warrants.
Officers conducted seven motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver receiving a verbal warning and five drivers being issued written warnings. Traffic accidents on Church Street, on the bypass, on South Main Street and on Parade Road and Turner Way were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Union Avenue.
Police investigated reports of shoplifting at Dollar Tree on Court Street and at Walmart on Lakeshore Road.
A report of a theft at Veteran's Square was investigated.
Officers investigated one report of sex offenses.
Police served one restraining order.
Officers received one call to assist another department.
A report of a burglary on Oak Street was investigated.
Police performed one welfare check.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.