LACONIA — Police dealt with 185 service calls between noon Friday and noon Monday.
Three adults were arrested.
Jacob Drapeau, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 47, no fixed address, was arrested for willful concealment (theft).
Jeffrey I. Wyatt, 41, no fixed address, was arrested for dealing/illegal possession of prescription drugs. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana or hashish.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 44 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 44 drivers getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Main Street, Meredith Center Road, and on Beacon Street West were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Academy and Bowman streets.
Reports of thefts on Provencal Road, Union Avenue, and on Garfield Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary at Akwa Marina in Weirs Beach.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of vandalism at the old state prison was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment in Opechee Park and on Union Avenue.
Reports of criminal trespass on Main Street, Orange Court, and at Concord Hospital-Laconia were investigated.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
