LACONIA — Police handled 189 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Natasha L. Guyotte, 38, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and for willful concealment.
Lawrence C. Moss, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Phillip M. Stebbins, 32, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Adrienne M. Hilliard, 31, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kirstin H. Wilk, 43, of Beech Street, in Bristol, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Antonio Rivera, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Staci S. French, 34, of Area Road, in Gilford, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Officers conducted 45 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 39 others being given written warnings, and three others getting verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Main Street, Gilford Avenue, Endicott Street North, and at Court and Fair streets were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Scenic Road, Union Avenue, Gale Avenue, and at Toadstool Tattoo on Pleasant Street.
Reports of fraud on Crestview Lane, and on Holman Street were investigated.
A possible drug violation in Rotary Park was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of harassment at the Best Western Plus Landmark Inn.
A report of possible child abuse was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
Reports of vandalism on Merrimac Street, Gale Avenue, and on Messer Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
Officers responded to 26 disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
