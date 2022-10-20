LACONIA — Police handled 75 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
Four people were arrested.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 47, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Robert M. Stone, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Charles K. Wood Jr., 47, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Brianna L. Morales, 32, of Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of issuing bad checks.
Officers made 12 motor vehicle stops which resulted on one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 11 others being given written warnings. A traffic accident in Veterans Square was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Woodland Heights School.
Reports of thefts on Union Avenue, and at Irwin Motors were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Memory Lane.
A report of shoplifting at Circle K was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Winter Street.
A report of criminal trespass at Family Dollar was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
