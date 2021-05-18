LACONIA — Police handled 430 service calls between noon May 12 and noon Monday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Tabitha L. Raymond, 26, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
James E. Vien Jr., 36, of Brewster Road, in Center Barnstead, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Anthony L. Verloove, 57, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Rae St. Jacques, 36, of Franklin Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Stephen W. Flanders, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Sheri M. Leighton, 38, of Orange Court, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, and resisting arrest.
Christina M. Chioccolo, 36, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested for willful concealment.
George T. King IV, 46, of Parade Road, in Laconia, was arrested for making a false report to law enforcement.
Brandon M. O'Brien, 27, of Warren Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Kevin Baldi, 38, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of an marijuana-infused product.
Officers made 168 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 10 drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 143 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Shore Drive, Province Road (Route 107), Union Avenue, and on South Main Street were investigated.
Thirteen calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Weirs Boulevard.
A report of a possible sex offense was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Reports of criminal threatening on Elm Street, and Winter Street, and at Opechee Beach, and at Walgreens were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Baldwin Street.
The report of an incident of fraud on Massachusetts Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to 16 disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
