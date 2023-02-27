LACONIA — Police handled 179 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
Four people were arrested.
Trevor R. Bond, 39, of County Drive in Laconia, was arrested on charges of shoplifting, a warrant from another jurisdiction and bench warrants.
Kimberly R. Furbush, 54, of Endicott Street North, was arrested on a charge of simple assault, physical contact or bodily injury.
Alicia J. Morin, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Dylan H. Peterson, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug and bench warrants.
Stephen D. Brue, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers conducted 31 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Meredith Center Road, Union Avenue, Belmont Road, Endicott Street North and on Lake Street were investigated.
Six calls were about juvenile matters.
Officers assisted one motorist.
Police were called to assist another agency or department four times.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police were called for one drug or narcotics violation.
Officers served one restraining order and responded to two other calls about restraining orders.
There were three animal complaints.
Officers responded to investigate two sex offender registrations.
Police investigated one report of loitering.
Officers were called to investigate one report of fraud.
Police investigated one liquor law violation.
Officers were called about an intoxicated person.
Police investigated one report of vandalism.
Officers were called to investigate one report of sex offenses.
Police investigated two reports of assault.
Officers responded to seven calls about suspicious persons.
Police investigated one report of harassment.
Officers were called for four welfare checks.
Police responded to four calls about suspicious vehicles.
Officers responded to nine disturbance call, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
