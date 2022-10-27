LACONIA — Police handled 222 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Thursday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. He was also arrested on bench warrants.
Richard A. Guidi Jr., 24, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Johnathan S. Olisky, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Barbara N. Reno, 52, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Stephen D. Brue, 38, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 48, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Ian E. Burns, 38, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on bench warrants.
Devon A. Eldridge, 27, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on bench warrants.
Qwaide M. Sanborn, 19, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Officers made 18 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 16 drivers being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Endicott Street East, at Elm Street and Railroad Avenue, at Court and Bay streets, and on Winter Street were investigated.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Girard Street, Morrill Street, and Water Street, at the Weirs Drive-In Theater, Paugus Bay Marina, Laconia High School and at St. Francis Home.
Reports of shoplifting at Family Dollar and Vista Foods were investigated.
Police investigated two reports of possible sex offenses.
A report of fraud on Lyman Street was investigated.
Officers responded to assist at one mental health emergency.
A report of criminal trespass at Walgreens was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Opechee Street.
A report of criminal threatening at the Summit at Four Seasons resort was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation at North Main Street and the WOW Trail.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
