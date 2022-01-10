LACONIA — Police handled 112 service calls from noon last Wednesday to noon on Friday.
Two people were arrested.
Natausha L. Deroche, 27, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Eric T. Richardson, 37, of Messer Street, was arrested for aggravated DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 43 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 33 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Highland Street, Meredith Center Road, Province Road (Route 107), Union Avenue, at the intersection of Gilford and Union avenues, and at the intersection of North Main Street and Lexington Drive were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a possible drug violation on South Main Street.
A report of criminal trespass at Service Credit Union was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Shore Drive.
A report of criminal trespass at Walgreens was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including four which were classified as domestic disturbances.
