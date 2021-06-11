LACONIA — Police handled 309 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Twelve people were arrested.
Chelsea M. Fournier, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Elden M. Downes, 61, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Joshua C. Riel, 36, of Pine Circle, in Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and having an open container of alcoholic beverage inside a vehicle.
Kamaya Perkins, 27, of Bean Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested on two charges of aggravated DWI. One charge alleges Perkins' blood alcohol level was above 0.16, and the other alleges Perkins was driving more that 30 mph above the posted speed limit.
Jamie A. Garcia, 42, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kevin R. Bishop. 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Robert W. Coutu Jr., 50, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal mischief.
Travis J. Knowlton, 29, of Belvidere Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Corey J. West, 34, of Arch Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Dylan Charles, 20, of Pear Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charged of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.
Stephen D. Brue, 37, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 133 motor vehicle stops which resulted in seven drivers being issued summonses, and 122 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Endicott Street North (Route 3), Valley Street, Weirs Boulevard (Route 3), Water Street, Scenic Road, and on the Laconia Bypass were investigated.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Champagne Avenue, Centenary Avenue, Pine Street, and at the Landmark Inn.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of criminal threatening in Rotary Park was investigated.
Officers responded to 29 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
