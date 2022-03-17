LACONIA — Police handled 85 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Samantha P. Sulloway, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Alicia M. McLean, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested for driving after her license was revoked or suspended, and for breach of bail conditions. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Nicholas Didonato, 40, of Pear Street, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving on an expired license.
Officers made 44 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three motorists being issued traffic summonses, and 36 others being given written warnings.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of fraud at Audiology Specialists.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to five reports of disturbances, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
