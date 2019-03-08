LACONIA — A former local man is facing charges of marijuana trafficking.
Jake Thomas, 21, formerly of Clay Street in Laconia and now living in Farmington, was in Belknap Superior Court Thursday to be arraigned on charges of possession of between 1 ounce and 5 pounds of marijuana with intent to sell, as well as simple possession of marijuana.
Judge Amy Ignatius, who found probable cause of the charges, allowed Thomas to be released on his own recognizance pending further court hearings.
According to an affidavit in support of Thomas’ arrest, police went to an apartment on Clay Street which Thomas was renting with another man last Nov. 18, after they received a report of a home invasion at the address.
Once there, police noticed two large bags of marijuana on the kitchen table. After obtaining a search warrant, police found more bags of marijuana in the bedroom, along with drug paraphernalia, and $3,685 in cash.
Police also found that a grow room has been set up in a closet. Thomas told officers that he had been trying to grow marijuana in the apartment, but was unsuccessful, the affidavit states.
– Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.