Patrick Carron, attorney for Robert Kjellander, right, argues during a hearing in Belknap Superior Court Friday why the city of Laconia should not be allowed to impose state and local junkyard restrictions against his client's property on Roller Coaster Road. The city was in court seeking an injunction ordering Kjellander to remove derelict vehicles and machinery off his property. City attorney Steven Whitley is at left. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)