LACONIA — A Franklin man was sentenced to a year in the Belknap County Corrections facility after pleading guilty to selling drugs.
Mason Getanti, 20, of Elkins Street, in Franklin, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court on Thursday to one count of selling less than 5 grams (about 0.18 ounces) of fentanyl.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Getanti to 12 months in the House of Corrections with a recommendation that he participate in the CORE program — a multiphase cognitive behavioral treatment designed to equip participants to be able to continue their recovery after release.
The judge fined Gentanti $620, which was suspended on condition of three years of good behavior. Gentanti will also be on probation for three years after his release from confinement. He was also ordered to pay $200 in restitution.
