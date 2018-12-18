BELMONT — Thousands of dollars worth of mobile communications devices were stolen from the US Cellular store at the Belknap Mall sometime overnight Monday, Belmont police reported Tuesday.
The theft was reported to police at 9:20 a.m. shortly after the store manager arrived to open the store for the day.
Detectives were able to determine that someone entered the store by force and stole approximately $15,000 worth of electronic devices, Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann said.
Two detectives remained at the store for much of the day looking for evidence and getting a more precise account of just how much and which kinds of electronic equipment was stolen. They were also canvassing the area for available surveillance videos.
The store was close for business while police conducted their on-site investigation.
Officers will try to do whatever they can to locate the stolen items, Mann said.
Mann asked anyone who may have been in or around the Belknap Mall around 9 p.m. Monday and saw anything unusual near the US Cellular store (the former Blockbuster location) to call the Belmont Police Department at 603-267-8350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.