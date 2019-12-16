GILFORD — Police handled 49 service calls from last Friday through Sunday.
There were no arrests.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass, Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Alvah Wilson Road, and Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Liscomb Circle, and Old Lakeshore Road.
A report of a possible drug violation on Sargent Place was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Dockham Shore Road.
