GILFORD — Police handled 99 service calls between July 22 and July 25.
Four people were arrested.
Stephen G. Cote, 35, of New Chester Road, in Hill, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Megan M. Littlefield, 20, of Bookholz Way, in Tamworth, was arrested on a charge of obstruction of government administration.
Meya Minor, 21, Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Ellen B. Weinhold, 57, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Fourteen people were taken into protective custody for intoxication — all at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Officers conducted 23 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Meadowbrook Lane, and the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Meadowbrook Lane, Old Lakeshore Road, and Varney Point Road.
Police investigated a report of possible illegal drug activity.
A report of criminal trespass on Maple Street was investigated.
Officers dealt with one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to five domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.