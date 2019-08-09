GILFORD — Police responded to 119 service calls from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.
Two people were arrested.
Ralph P. Desjardins, 47, of Biddeford, Maine, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Suzanne L. Richards, 36, of Glove Street, Ashland, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Three people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 31 motor vehicle stops, and investigated five traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), as well as accidents on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11), Gilford Avenue (Route 11), Gunstock Hill Road, and Meadowbrook Lane.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of assault on Meadowbrook Lane, Weirs Road, and Cherry Valley Road.
A report of harassment on Skyline Drive was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Breton Road, and on Cumberland Road,
Two reported incidents of criminal trespass on Sargent Place were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Meadowbrook Lane.
Officers responded to three domestic violence calls.
