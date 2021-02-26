GILFORD — Police handled 115 service calls between Tuesday and Thursday.
Eight people were arrested.
Rosado Tiarles, 30, of Milford, Massachusetts, was charged with driving without a valid license.
Cameron L. Gamble, 22, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
Natasha Guyotte, 37, of Court Street, in Laconia was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized convictions (with two prior convictions). She was also arrested on two bench warrants.
William L. Baer, 57, of Coral Lane, in Seabrook, was charged with driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Staci S. French, 33, of Area Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, and obstruction of government administration (interfering with police).
Eric French, 36, of Area Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, obstruction of the report of a crime or injury, and domestic violence simple assault.
Shaun R. Ortiz, 32, of North State Street, in Concord, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order (subsequent offense).
Krystal R. Jean, 31, of Arch Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and disobeying a police officer.
Officers made 49 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of theft of personal property on Autumn Lane.
Reports of harassment on Gilford Avenue (Route 11 A), and on Davis Road were investigated.
Officers responded to five domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.