BRISTOL — A local man was arrested within hours after being featured as the state’s Fugitive of the Week Wednesday.
Robert Adkins Jr., 31, of Bristol, was arrested close to his residence after authorities received “very specific” information about the location of the home and converged on the area, the U.S. Marshal’s Office reported.
Adkins was wanted by Grafton County authorities for possession of controlled drugs and possession of stolen property.
Information about Adkins was carried on a number of news outlets around the state Wednesday morning.
“Shortly after being featured as the Fugitive of the Week this morning, the phone calls began to come in,” the Marshal’s Office reported. Based on the information providers by callers, members of the U.S. Marshals – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force from the Strafford and Rockingham County Sheriff’s offices, the Greenfield Police Department, deputy U.S. Marshals, along with officers from the Bristol, Alexandria and Danbury police departments went to the area of Adkins’ residence in Bristol. Once in the area, Adkins was seen leaving the residence. He was taken into custody shortly afterward at a local gas station.
Adkins was turned over to Bristol Police who were processing the arrest.
