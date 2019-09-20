FRANKLIN — A woman wanted for probation violations stemming from prior drug convictions was apprehended Thursday in a garage apartment, the day after her fugitive status was publicized statewide.
Desiree Manley, 32, was taken into custody by members of U.S. Marshals - N.H. Joint Fugitive Task Force and the Franklin Police Department, who found Manley in an apartment inside a garage at a residence on New Hampton Road (Route 127).
Manley was wanted on a Merrimack County Superior Court arrest warrant for probation violations stemming from original convictions for drug offenses, reckless conduct and operating a motor vehicle after being deemed a habitual offender.
Manley had been featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” on Wednesday, which is carried by a number of broadcast, print, and online news outlets across the state.
After the feature was aired and published, the U.S. Marshals Service followed up on some leads and developed some information through interviews with several people in the Franklin area. The information lead authorities on Thursday night to an apartment inside a garage at a residence on New Hampton Road in Franklin. The task force, with the assistance of the Franklin Police Department, approached the apartment, where they were able to clearly see Manley inside the residence through a window. After entering the apartment, Manley was arrested without incident.
Manley was transported to the Franklin Police Department for processing, and was held at the Merrimack County Jail pending her initial court appearance at a later time.
This arrest was made with the cooperative effort of several members of the U.S. Marshals – N.H. Joint Fugitive Task Force including, members from the Hillsborough and Merrimack county sheriff’s offices, the Franklin, Greenfield, Sanbornton and Andover Police Departments, NH Probation and Parole, the Concord Crimeline, along with deputy U.S. marshals.
