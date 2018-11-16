LACONIA — A local man already facing felony drug charges, and with a history of failing to show up for court, was arrested by Laconia police Thursday for more drug crimes.
James D. Karr Jr., 30, is due to be charged Monday on two counts of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine and fentanyl — with intent to distribute and two counts of simple drug possession, according to Assistant Belknap County Attorney Whit Skinner.
Laconia police arrested Karr Thursday night after police received a tip that he was at a local address, Laconia Police Sgt. Bob Cameron said. He said police received permission to enter the residence and that Karr surrendered without incident.
Earlier this year, Karr was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and methamphetamine, stemming from an arrest on Jan. 26 in Laconia. He failed to appear for a final pretrial hearing on Sept. 19, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Wednesday, Karr’s attorney asked that he be allowed to withdraw as his lawyer, saying he had had no contact with his client for two months. However, the attorney, Brian Lee, is scheduled to be in court to represent Karr at Monday’s arraignment, the County Attorney’s Office said.
Karr also failed to appear for another court proceeding on Nov 9.
Karr, who according to different court records is listed as a Northfield resident and as a transient, also has been indicted on charges possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, or fentanyl, or a mixture of the two, following another arrest on July 13 in Belmont.
Karr is being held without bail at the Belknap County Corrections facility pending his arraignment.
