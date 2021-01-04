CONCORD — Four residents of central New Hampshire were among those arrested on New Years Eve and early New Years Day as officers of State Police Troop D conducted enhanced enforcement efforts targeted at impaired, aggressive and hazardous driving.
All told eight people were arrested.
Those from the area were:
Daniel Melnick, 39, of Center Harbor, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence, and an open-container violation.
Julia L. Riley, 38, of Belmont, charged with transport of drugs in a motor vehicle, and obstructing government administration.
Christopher Hawkins, 36, of Plymouth, charged with possession of a controlled drug, and obstructing of government administration.
Paula Currier, 34, of Franklin, arrested on multiple warrants.
