LACONIA — The dropping of charges against the former Laconia police recruit who allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting hinges on several conditions, which if not met could result in him being recharged, according to the prosecutor in the case.
In addition to remaining of good behavior, Noah Beaulieu, 25, must complete 50 hours of community service, not possess any firearms, and continue his current mental health therapy and provide proof of that treatment to the court, according to a court document provided by Assistant Merrimack County Attorney Carley Ahern.
Ahern said she decided to drop the two charges of criminal threatening against Beaulieu because he had been complying with the conditions of his bail, which had been in place since he was freed on his own recognizance on Dec. 17.
Beaulieu was charged after he allegedly threatened to stage a mass shooting at the Police Standards and Training academy graduation on Dec. 14. According to court documents Beaulieu told his fellow cadets that they should enter into a “suicide pact” and shoot up the ceremony.
Beaulieu’s attorney, Mark Sisti, downplayed the charges, saying his client never had any intention to harm anyone at any time.
But on Thursday, Ahern said there was sufficient probable cause to seek indictments against Beaulieu, which the County Attorney’s Office did in mid-February.
Ahern said that besides Beaulieu’s compliance with the court’s orders, she decided to drop the charges because Beaulieu “was in a stable place and is doing well in his treatment.” Another factor in her decision was that State Police and the Police Standards and Training Council, which operates the police academy, indicated to her that they supported such a decision.
The agreement requires that Beaulieu complete the requirements within two years and provide proof of having done so to the Court-Ordered Monitoring Program.
In addition to the requirements imposed on Beaulieu under the agreement, he is barred from seeking to have the agreement dissolved while it is in effect.
He has also waived his right to a speedy trial “and all possible claims of double jeopardy.” The implication of that provision is that if Beaulieu fails to abide by the terms of the agreement, the prosecutor could seek to have him brought up on charges again.
