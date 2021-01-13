The Laconia Police Log appearing in Wednesday's paper incorrectly reported the arrest of Kevin J. Porter, 55, of Hillcrest Drive, in Laconia. While Porter was initially placed under arrest on that charge, police nullified the arrest based on additional information they learned shortly afterward, according to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.