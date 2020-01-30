CONCORD — Eric Corliss, 47, formerly of Barnstead, who pleaded guilty in Belknap County Superior Court in September 2016 to a Class-B felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking, will serve 90 days in the Belknap County House of Corrections.
That sentence was handed down following a hearing Monday on a motion to impose a previously suspended sentence, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.
He was charged with selling a John Deere front loader to one individual for $10,000, and then selling the same front loader to a second individual for $8,000.
Corliss had received a suspended state prison sentence which was conditioned on good behavior.
In May 2017, police say, Corliss took a $400 deposit from a homeowner in Gilmanton Iron Works to deliver and spread a load of gravel on her driveway, but he failed to deliver any gravel and kept the deposit money.
The state charged Corliss with misdemeanor theft by deception and unfair and deceptive business practices in October 2017, and filed a motion to impose his previously suspended sentence in November 2017.
At Monday’s hearing, the court sentenced Corliss to serve 90 days at the county jail.
Assistant Attorney General John Garrigan of the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.