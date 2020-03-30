Belmont police responded to 94 calls for service during the week ending at 8 a.m. on March 27, making five arrests.
Police arrested Caitlin Eileen Fillion, 30, of Bartlett Avenue, Somersworth, on a bench warrant for failing to appear in Laconia District Court.
Police arrested Andrew James Decormier, 27, of Sunshine Drive, Belmont, on a bench warrant from Laconia District Court, also charging him with resisting arrest, breach of bail conditions, and two counts of domestic violence-related assault.
Police charged Daniel Gerard Camire, 58, of Seavey Road, Belmont, with reckless conduct placing another person in danger, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.
Police charged Christopher D. Bickford, 42 of Ferncliff Drive, Franklin, with theft by unauthorized taking and possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police charged Jason B. Bezanson, 44, of Chestnut Avenue, Gilmanton, with driving after revocation.
Police investigated a report of shots fired on Stone Road.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance.
Police investigated a report of identity theft.
Police investigated an alleged theft on Laconia Road.
Police investigated a fraud complaint on Leavitt Road.
Police served two restraining orders.
Police investigated disturbances on Brown Hill Road, Cedar Hill Drive, and Maple Hill Drive.
Police investigated a harassment complaint.
Police investigated a report of an unwanted person on Gerick Lane.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Welcome Road, Mill Street, Concord Street, and Daniel Webster Highway.
Police investigated suspicious activity on Depot Street and Mill Street.
Police investigated suspicious vehicles at Province Road and High Street, Shaker Road, Plummer Hill Road, Jamestown Road, Church Street, Stone Road, Depot Street, and Laconia Road.
Police investigated a fireworks complaint on Wildlife Boulevard.
Police dealt with a civil matter.
Police provided a civil standby.
Police found needles at the Leslie E. Roberts Beach and Recreation Area.
There were three animal complaints.
Police investigated a hit-and-run accident at the N.H. State Liquor Store on Old State Road.
Police investigated accidents on Depot Street and Grey Rocks Road.
Police made six motor vehicle stops.
There were three reports of reckless operation.
There were two motor vehicle complaints.
Police logged one parking violation.
There were four alarm activations.
Police found one unsecured building.
Police made four wellbeing checks.
Police provided two assists to the fire department.
Police provided nine assists to other police departments.
Police provided three assists to other agencies.
Police served paperwork.
Police provided a public service.
There were 10 requests for general information.
Police logged found property.
