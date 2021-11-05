BELMONT — Police handled 103 service calls between Oct. 25 and Monday.
Three people were arrested.
Heather L. Michael, 38, of Franklin, was arrested on three charges of possession of controlled drugs, three charges of being in charge of premises where drugs were being kept, DWI, driving after her license was revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and misuse of plates.
Robert N. Thomas Jr., 25, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail.
Leah Cordero, 38, of Warren, was arrested for reckless driving, and driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 20 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Main Street, Church Street, Laconia Road (Route 106), Ladd Hill Road, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Depot Street, and Farrarville Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Belmont Middle School.
A report of a theft at Winnisquam Storage was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Edgewood Drive.
A report of criminal trespass on Fox Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on School Street.
A possible drug violation on Main Street was reported.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.